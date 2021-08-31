Milind Soman Does 30 Surya Namaskars In Just 7 Mins

Mumbai: Fitness enthusiast couple Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have set health and fitness goals for many. The actor and model Milind Soman has recently shared a post on his Instagram post in which Soman has demonstrated the Surya namaskar with his wife.

The fitness enthusiast has written in the caption that the couple has been trying to “sync our different interpretations of Surya namaskar”, and that it takes him 7 minutes every morning to do 30 Surya namaskars.

Milind has been doing several Bollywood projects and he was last seen in Paurashpur, an historical web series streamed on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Currently, he is a judge in Supermodel Of The Year 2 along with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.