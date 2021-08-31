Effective Yoga Asanas To Reduce Hypothyroidism

New Delhi: Thyroid problems are one of the main reasons for weight gain and hormonal imbalances. Are you tired of these problems? Don’t worry we have piled up some yoga asanas that may help you to reduce hypothyroidism.

Sarvangasana (shoulder stand)

Sarvangasana or shoulder stand helps in maintaining the governing system of the body – the endocrine system. It exerts pressure on the thyroid gland. The thyroid gland receives the largest supply of blood. Sarvangasana helps in improving blood circulation and squeezing stagnant secretion. It releases blood into the neck and helps nourish the thyroid and reversing hypothyroidism.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

This pose too can stimulate the thyroid gland by stretching the neck and increasing blood circulation in the gland. Practicing this yoga pose for the thyroid can also help in relieving issues of the spine. It also helps in bringing relief to people suffering from asthma. However, this pose should be avoided in case you have a hernia or ulcers. People with arthritis, vertigo, and abdominal injuries should avoid doing the camel pose.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

Setu Bandhasana or the bridge pose is an effective yoga for thyroid, especially hypothyroidism. It stretches the neck and improves blood circulation in the thyroid gland. The pose is also effective for treating asthma, reducing headaches, and strengthening muscles. People in the final stage of their pregnancy should avoid doing the bridge pose.

Halasana (plough pose)

This pose helps in stretching the neck and stimulates the thyroid glands. However, this pose must not be performed by people with hyperthyroidism as it facilitates the secretion of thyroid hormones. This pose also helps in strengthening abdominal muscles and back muscles along with relaxing the autonomous nervous systems.

Matsyasana (fish pose)

Matsyasana or fish pose makes your back arch in a way that increased blood circulation in the thyroid gland. This pose stretches the neck and throat and stimulates the thyroid gland. It relieves a lot of tension in the area. The pose is done by inverting the head. This encourages blood flow to the thyroid gland and is thus good for people suffering from hypothyroidism. This pose also helps in maintaining the health of the abdominal muscles and the spinal column.