MHA Asks States, UTs To Ensure COVID Appropriate Behaviour

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday asked states and union territories to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour in all crowded places, such as shops, malls, markets, restaurants & bars, mandis, bus stations etc.

It also directed states to make officers personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour.

In a letter to Union home secretary, Ajay Bhalla said, “With the decline in the number of active cases, States and UTs have started re-opening the activities in a gradual manner. The process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated”.

However, blatant violations of COVID norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and at hill stations. Massive crowds are also thronging the market places, violating norms of social distancing. Consequently, increase in ‘R’ factor (Reproduction number) in some of the States, is a matter of concern. You may be aware that any increase in ‘R’ factor above 1.0 is an indicator of spread of COVID 19, the ministry said.

“Therefore, it is important that the authorities concerned shall be made responsible for ensuring COVID Appropriate- Behaviour (CAB) in all crowded places, such as shops, malls, markets, market complexes, weekly markets, restaurants & bars, mandis, bus stations, railway platforms/stations, public parks & gardens, gymnasiums, banquet halls/marriage halls, stadia/sports complexes (if opened up by the State) as well as at all areas identified as hotspots for transmission of COVID-19 virus,” he added.

The ministry further stated that if the norms of COVID Appropriate Behaviour are not maintained at any establishment/premises/markets etc., such places shall be liable for the re-imposition of restrictions, for containing the spread of COVID-19 and the defaulter(s) shall also be liable for action under the relevant laws.

“The second wave of COVID is not yet over. We ought to remember that while the reach of vaccination is increasing considerably, there is no room for complacency and hence COVID appropriate behaviour must continue in line with our philosophy of ‘Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi’. Testing needs to be continued with the same vigor, as adequate testing is extremely essential in terms of checking the virus and early identification of cases,” he said.