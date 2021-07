Piyush Goyal Appointed As Leader Of House In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday appointed the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. Piyush Goyal, who held the deputy floor leader for Rajya Sabha, succeeds senior BJP leader Thawarchand Gehlot.

Gehlot was appointed the Governor of Karnataka last week.

Goyal’s appointment came ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, which will begin on 19 July.

Piyush Goyal, who holds key portfolios in the central government, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010.