Meta Apps Face Global Outage! Users Logged Out Of Facebook, Instagram & Messenger

Meta’s social media applications are currently facing a global outage, with Facebook, Instagram and Messenger applications popping up “failure to load” error pages.

The outage reports are spiking on DownDetector with mostly complaints of being logged out of social media accounts on Meta platforms. Apps also appear to be affected.

So, If you were just kicked out of your Facebook or Instagram account while scrolling, you’re not alone.

This is the biggest outage of the major social media platform in 2024 so far as users struggle to log on to Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. However, Meta is yet to respond to users on Twitter.