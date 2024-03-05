CM Naveen launches BJD’s revamped website with citizen-centric features on Biju Babu’s birth anniv

Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of Biju Babu’s birth anniversary, Party President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched the revamped, citizen-centric website of Biju Janata Dal. The website showcases multiple pillars of 5T-led transformation across sectors like women empowerment, inclusive development, tribal welfare, youth & sports, agriculture, IT and investments.

The website also underscores the party’s commitment towards strengthening people’s voices, making them a partner in the state’s progress. A section is also dedicated towards the relentless effort of the 5T Chairman to all districts to collect feedback from people and the expeditious redressal of grievances in a time-bound manner.

The website features a modern social media wall showcasing the party’s efforts to connect with supporters and citizens alike on digital domains. A separate section is dedicated to citizen welfare, where the party has listed all State Government schemes under the able leadership of Hon’ble Party President and Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik. Schemes are listed beneficiary-wise and will help citizens understand the welfare schemes.

The website reflects the spirit of a New Odisha and Empowered Odisha and calls upon the people of the state to get involved in the ‘Sankhanada’ to realize the vision.

