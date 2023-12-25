Merry Christmas 2023: Know its history and significance

New Delhi: Christmas, one of the most joyous international festivals of the year, is marked annually on December 25. Celebrations start off from December 24, known as Christmas Eve.

Christmas is observed on December 25 to honor the birth of Jesus Christ. Although the Bible is silent on the precise date of Jesus’ birth, early Christians chose December 25th to align with pagan winter solstice celebrations. This calculated choice sought to normalize Christianity by incorporating it into already-established festivities. Christmas is celebrated worldwide because December 25th came to be seen as Jesus’ birthday over time. With customs like gift-giving and festive decorations promoting a sense of togetherness and happiness among people worldwide, the festive day emphasizes joy, love, and goodwill.

Christmas holds a lot of significance for followers of Christianity. Many followers believe that god sent Jesus Christ to the earthly realm on Christmas as a divine power to save humans from sinking into their grave of sins and guide people in the right path.

Every year, Christians organise mass at churches to remember Jesus Christ and the sacrifices he made for humanity.

Christmas is connected to several customs. The most popular things to do include baking cakes and cookies, decorating trees with ornaments, going to church, shopping for close friends and family, taking part in carol sing-alongs, and attending mass. Children also await Santa Claus’s arrival on Christmas Eve, when he brings gifts and comes through the chimney into their homes. Christmas customs, however, differ from place to place.