BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung accidentally reveals his League of Legends rank

Seoul: BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently shared a screenshot on Instagram revealing that he has achieved the Diamond IV rank in the popular online game, League of Legends.

However, he soon deleted the Instagram story.

League of Legends, developed by Riot Games, is a multiplayer battle arena video game where five players from two teams engage in player-versus-player scuffles, defending and capturing parts of the game map. The players control characters called Champions, each of whom possesses special abilities for self-protection and combat. The game is free to play and monetized through character purchases by players.

As BTS’ V shared his League of Legends ranking, he accidentally unveiled that he had achieved Diamond IV. This particular ranking is considered one of the most challenging to attain in the game.

Ohhh our gamer taehyung is striving https://t.co/cCLm8mViZ3 — mi layo(ꪜ)er🌸 🧘🏻‍♀️🛌 (@miri1230kth) September 29, 2023

V’s achievement in League of Legends has become a source of pride for his fans, who admire his skills not only in music but also in gaming. It is well-known that V, along with other BTS members, enjoys playing video games. In the past, he has been seen playing PUBG with his fans, and these videos have gone viral.

To ascend to the Diamond rank, players must consistently deliver outstanding performances in their matches, securing victories in a substantial number of games.

BTS V’s accomplishment is particularly noteworthy, given that the Korean server in League of Legends is regarded as the best in the world. It is the most challenging and competitive out of all servers globally, attracting top-tier talent and nurturing a robust esports culture.