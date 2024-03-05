Mayurbhanj: Retired Sub Inspector Gets 5-Yr RI In Graft Case

Mayurbhanj: A former Sub Inspector of police in Mayurbhanj district has been sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment in a graft case.

Sarat Chandra Ray, Ex-SI of Police (Retired) was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Baripada TR No.17/2017 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 P.C. Act,1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.7,000 from a complainant.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada today convicted Ray for the offence and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 5 years and a fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 5 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act, 1988.

The court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs.3,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more for the offence U/s 7 P.C. Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

The convict Sarat Chandra Ray was sent today to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Ray (Retired) following his conviction. Further reports are awaited.