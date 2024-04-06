Rayagada: Former JE of Gunupur Block Convicted In DA Case, Gets 3-Yr RI

Bhubaneswar: A special vigilance court in Jeypore today convicted the former Junior Engineer (JE) of Gunupur block in Rayagada in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and sentenced him to undergo 3 years of rigorous imprisonment

Ex-JE of Gunupur Block Saroj Kumar Panda, presently posted as JE in Rayagada Block, was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore TR No.07/2013 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988/109 IPC for possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

The Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore convicted JE Panda and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs.2 Lakhs and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of Saroj Kumar Panda, incumbent JE in Rayagada Block, from service following his conviction.

Ananta Prasad Mallik, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Koraput Division investigated the case and Sashidhar Patnaik, Spl. P.P., Vigilance, Jeypore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.