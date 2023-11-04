Matthew Perry Laid To Rest Near FRIENDS Set: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer Attend Funeral

Los Angeles: Actor and comedian Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends, died at the age of 54 and was laid to rest on Friday at a Los Angeles cemetery. According to credible sources, Friends casting members, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were seen paying the final tribute to the late Matthew Perry.

Friends co-stars attend Matthew Perry's funeral. pic.twitter.com/Upsrn32k2N — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) November 4, 2023

His close relatives and casting members gathered at the Forest Lawn cemetery which is located near the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, where the casting of FRIENDS shot in Warner Brothers studio.

Perry was famously known for playing the character Chandler Bing on FRIENDS from the start of the season in 1994 to the final episode in 2004. His death was announced at his Los Angeles home and since then fans and close relatives of Perry took on social media in a blaze.

