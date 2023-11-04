Koffee With Karan Season 8 New Promo: Sara Ali Khan Confirms Ananya Panday Has A ‘Night Manager’; Kajol-Rani Reunite

Mumbai: Karan Johar has dropped the new promo of Koffee With Karan Season 8. The new promo for the show is out and it shows the upcoming lineup of the celebs gracing the show. Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty and Rani Mukerji-Kajol appear on the couch and indulge in the spiciest gossip. But, what takes the cake is Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan who aren’t shy to address the elephant in the room – Aditya Roy Kapur.

In the consciously designed promo, host Karan Johar asks Sara what does she not have that Ananya has and she says ‘a night manager’ hinting at Aditya Roy Kapur’s popular web series of the same name. In the next moment, we see Ananya reacting to the same and saying ‘I feel like Ananya Coy Kapur’ now, adding more fuel to the rumours of her relationship with Aditya.

Caffeine, celebrities, and candid confessions – Koffee with Karan is truly back!☕ #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 now streaming. pic.twitter.com/l5spSYzFnn — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile, we see Kajol schooling Karan and telling him ‘humble is not your middle name’ as Rani also goofs around. Alia, who looks pretty in her sequin dress, joins Kareena in taking a jibe at KJo and Ajay further adds to his misery by telling him he was his ‘sworn enemy in the industry for the longest time’. The new promo exudes the vibes that Koffee With Karan is famous for. This is what the fans look forward to – stars at their candid best, industry scoop and a whole lot of gossip.