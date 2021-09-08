Akshay Kumar’s Mother Passes Away

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia has passed away after battling an illness. She was admitted on Friday, September 3, evening to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. She was in critical condition.

The actor took to Instagram and shared the sad news with his fans and followers. He wrote, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in his recently released film “BellBottom.” The film became the first major Bollywood film to release in theatres after the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor. The spy thriller featured Akshay as a RAW agent who goes on a mission to save passengers of a hijacked flight. While, Lara essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time, Vaani played Akshay’s wife in the film.