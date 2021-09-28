Massive blast rips through Puri’s Balanga police station

Puri: A massive blast was reported in Balanga police station of Puri district after explosives seized from a raid and kept here.

The explosion was so powerful that the entire office building was reduced to rubble while almost all the office items, documents, electronics have been completely destroyed in the fire.

Several police personnel narrowly escaped the blast.

Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh and other senior officials of the district police immediately took stock of the situation at the police station.