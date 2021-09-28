IPL 2021 | SRH vs RR: Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets, point table becomes complex

Dubai: The fifties from Kane Williamson (51*) and Jason Roy (60) guided SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a convincing victory by 7 wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. In the chase of 165 runs SRH openers, Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Roy added 57 runs for the first wicket and later the middle order cameo helped Hyderabad to keep the momentum on their side.

The win meant SRH played spoilsport, denting Rajasthan Royals’ playoff hopes. The second win helped SRH score 4 points from 10 matches but they stay at the bottom of the pile. The loss meant, Rajasthan Royals are 6th with 8 points from 10 matches.

Opting to bat, Rajasthan Royals were dealt an early blow, losing Evin Lewis in the second over. But Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal put together a 50-run stand to steady the ship.

Sanju Samson’s 82 took him to the top of Orange Cap leaderboard with 433 runs, replacing Delhi Capiatls’ Shikhar Dhawan (430).

Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) was the second-highest run-scorer for RR and he stitched a 56-run stand with the skipper. After his departure, Mahipal Lomror (29*) stitched an important 84-run stand with his skipper to take the side past 150. Liam Livingstone (4), Riyan Parag (0), and Evin Lewis (6) failed with the bat.