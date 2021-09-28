North Odisha to witness rainfall activity

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Rain & thunderstorm is likely to be witnessed in several parts of north Odisha on September 29-30.

This will occur under the influence of a cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal.

Reportedly, heavy rain is likely to lash Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Balasore & Bhadrak districts.

Notably, a cyclonic circulation laid over east-central & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast and extended up to mid­-tropospheric levels yesterday.