North Odisha to witness rainfall activity
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Rain & thunderstorm is likely to be witnessed in several parts of north Odisha on September 29-30.
This will occur under the influence of a cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal.
Reportedly, heavy rain is likely to lash Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Balasore & Bhadrak districts.
Notably, a cyclonic circulation laid over east-central & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast and extended up to mid-tropospheric levels yesterday.