North Odisha to witness rainfall activity

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Rain & thunderstorm is likely to be witnessed in several parts of north Odisha on September 29-30.

This will occur under the influence of a cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal.

Reportedly, heavy rain is likely to lash Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Balasore & Bhadrak districts.

Notably, a cyclonic circulation laid over east-central & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast and extended up to mid­-tropospheric levels yesterday.

