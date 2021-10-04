Masked Miscreants Loot Valuables From House In Kantabanji

Kantabanji: Over 10 masked robbers allegedly looted cash and gold ornaments from a house in Kantabanji district late last night.

The Victim has been identified as Yoban Bag of Khutulumunda area.

According to the complainant, the miscreants barged into Bag’s house and decamped with Rs 10,000 and 40 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakhs.

The looters also threatened the family members with sharp weapons. While leaving the house the robbers snatched mobile phones from Bag’s family members so they can not inform the police about the incident, the complainant added.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.