Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ethereal Look Turn Heads At Paris Fashion Week

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s left her fans amazed with her enchanting look for Paris Fashion Week. In the pictures, Aishwarya has seen strutting and posing in an all-white floor-length ensemble.

Sporting wavy hair and bright pink lip colour, the beauty queen oozed elegance as she took the floor. Check out the Photos:

Talking about the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline. She is all set to make her big comeback to the screen. Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan, along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.