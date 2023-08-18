Martyr Sushant Khuntia’s Mother Passes Away 8 Days After Son’s Death In Naxal Violence

Keonjhar: The mother of Sushant Khuntia who was martyred in naxal attack eight days ago in Jharkhand, passed away at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack today.

Susant’s ailing mother fell sick after the death of his jawan son. She was admitted to Anandpur sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to Cuttack after condition deteriorated. She died while undergoing treatment today.

Sushant, CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district last week.

The slain jawan is a resident of Anandpur in Keonjhar district.

The encounter broke out in a forest in the Tonto area, about 160 km from the state capital Ranchi, around 11 am when a team police and CRPF were carrying out a joint search operation against Maoists.

A senior police officer said Sushant had received a bullet in chest during the gunfight and died at hospital.

Sushant’s elder brother was also a CRPF jawan. He had become a martyr in Naxal violence two years ago. His father had also died in 2020.

Sushant had married only two months ago.