ISSF World Championships 2023: India’s Esha Singh-Shiva Narwal win 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal

The Indian mixed 10m air pistol team of Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh won the gold medal at the ISSF World Championship 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

Esha Singh, 18, and 17-year-old Shiva Narwal defeated the Turkish team of Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec 16-10 in the gold medal match to top the podium. The People’s Republic of China beat Iran for the bronze.

Earlier, the Indian duo had shot a score of 583 to top qualification and Turkey followed with 581. Divya Thadigol Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh, the second Indian team in the fray, finished 22nd in qualifying with a score of 574.

This was India’s second medal at the Baku world championships after the men’s 10m air pistol shooting team’s bronze on Thursday. Shiva Narwal was also a part of the team alongside Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema.

Incidentally, this was also India’s first-ever mixed team gold medal at the ISSF World Championships.

