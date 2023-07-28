Maoists begin observing martyrs’ week from today

Kandhamal: Borders of Odisha with neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh have been sealed by security forces in view of the Martyrs’ week of Maoists, which will be observed by the extremists from today.

Reportedly, plying of govt buses remain suspended on five routes in Phulbani in Kandhamal district.

Security forces in the insurgency-hit Bastar region are all set to foil every wicked design of ultras in Chhattisgarh during the ‘Martyrs Week’ of naxals commencing from July 28. As a preventive measure, forces have stepped up anti-naxal exercises in Maoist-hit districts claiming that the ‘Martyrs Week’ to be observed by the banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist) will not make any impact on the lives of common people.

On the other hand, outlawed Maoists put up posters in the Paikmal block of Odisha’s Bargarh district urging people to observe Martyr’s Week from July 28 to August 3.