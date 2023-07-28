Konark: A 20-ft breach in Nuagaon distributary canal have caused a flood-like situation in the locality here.

The breach occurred in Nuagaon distributary canal at Suninda triggering concern among local residents.

The incident took place due to the sudden overflow of water in the canal.

Locals alleged that even after 12 hours of the incident, the district administration and the irrigation officials had not reached the spots to initiate corrective measures.

The authorities of Hirakud dam in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Sunday released the season’s first floodwater to downstream of river Mahanadi, official sources said.