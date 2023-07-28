Odisha woman ‘sells’ two-and-a-half-year-old son for over domestic dispute

Bolangir: A woman at Titilagarh in Bolangir allegedly sold her two-and-a-half-year-old son to a man at Rs 10,000.

The incident came to the fore after the father of the child, Akhaya Putel, approached the Titilagarh Police Station to lodge a complaint. However, the police allegedly did not accept his complaint.

Putel and his wife Manashi Bag have been living separately. However, their child was staying with the father.

However, Manashi refuted his allegations.

Failing to file a complaint, Putel sought the help of a social activist Anjali Behera who spoke with Manashi and persuaded her to bring back their child.