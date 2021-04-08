Man’s Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Alleges Murder

Dhenkanal: Mystery shrouded the death of a man, whose body was found near his in-laws’ house in Khairapashi village under Parajanga police limits in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased has been identified as Mithun Behera of Hadidhuaan village in Talcher.

While Mithun’s body was recovered from a field near his father-in-law’s house, the family members of the deceased have levelled murder allegations and filed a complaint against Mithun’ wide of 8 years Lakshmi, his mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

On being informed, Parajanag police along with the scientific team reached the spot and initiated a probe.