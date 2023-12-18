Man Smuggling Ganja Using Plastic Wrap Nabbed by Police In Koraput

Koraput: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police apprehended a drug peddler who used plastic wrap for smuggling contraband in Koraput and seized about 28 kg of ganja from his possessions.

According to sources, the accused was smuggling ganja from Andra Pradesh to West Bengal covering the contraband in his body with plastic wrap.

Based on a tip-off, the Padua police conducted a raid in that area and arrested the accused. The accused will face charges related to drug trafficking. The police are conducting further investigations to determine the extent of the drug network and any potential connections to organised crime.