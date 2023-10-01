Triple murder in Junagarh: 3 of a family including a toddler found dead on roadside

Bhawanipatna: In a heart-wrenching incident, three members of a family including a toddler were found dead and their bodies dumped on the roadside at Shankrapala village under Junagarh police station limits of Kalahandi district on Sunday.

According to sources, the blood-soaked bodies with injury marks were found lying at different places at around 5 p.m. near the village.

The deceased persons have been identified as Raimati Majhi (35), her two-year-old son and her father-in-law Mahendra Kumar (60).

Sources said the trio was returning from the agriculture fields when they were brutally hacked to death and the dead bodies were found lying on the roadside at different places.

Although the police reached the spot for investigation, the cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Raimati’s husband Braja Majhi is serving jail term in a murder case that took place about 10 years ago. Rumours are rife that the murder was due to previous enmity.