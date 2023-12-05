Man loses both legs while trying to de-board moving train in Balasore

Balasore: A man lost his both legs while trying to de-board a moving train at Soro railway station on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Manoj Kumar Nayak.

According to reports, initially, Manoj had scheduled to de-board the train at Balasore station, but due to some reasons, he changed his plan and tried to de-board at the Soro railway station. Subsequently, he slipped beneath the train’s carriage.

Rather than waiting for the train to be stationary, he opted to make his move while it was running. As a result, he lost both his legs. Some locals rescued him and admitted him to the hospital immediately in critical condition. Further details are awaited.