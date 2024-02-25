Man Injured In Knife Attack In Balasore

Balasore: A man sustained injuries after being attacked with a knife by his friend in front of the Shiva temple near the town police station in Balasore on Sunday.

If sources are to be believed, both the persons involved in the incident are drug addicts. The injured has been identified as Muna Das (46) of Azimabad under Sahadevkhunta police station while the attacker has been identified as Rabindra Nath Senapati (46).

On receiving information about the incident, the town police rescued the injured man and admitted him to Balasore DHH for treatment.

Police also detained the accused Rabindra for questioning about the incident. However, the reason behind the knife attack is yet to come to the fore.