Public Darshan Of Holy Trinity In Gundicha Temple To Be Restricted Tomorrow

Puri: Public darshan of Lord Jagannath on the Adapa Mandapa in Gundicha Temple will remain closed for five hours tomorrow due to ‘Banaka Lagi’ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

The darshan of the deities will be restricted for the devotees for four hours from 5 PM to 10 PM.

The Holy Trinity (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra) along with Lord Sudarshan of Puri Sri Mandir will adorn a new look after a special make-up ritual.

Banaka Lagi derives its name from ‘Bana’ meaning forest and ‘Lagi’ meaning apply.

According to culture experts, certain rare forest products are used to prepare the four types of colours- haritala (red), hengula (yellow), sankha (white) and black and these are then applied to the face of the deities.

Banaka Lagi ritual of the deities is performed by a particular class of servitor known as Datta Mahapatra.