Man Gets 20 Years Jail Term For Raping Minor In Ganjam

Berhampur: A court in Ganjam district on Saturday sentenced a 35-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl four years ago.

Berhampur Special POCSO Court Judge Ganeswar Pati also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict named Mangulu Naik of Gangpur area, Special Public Prosecutor said. In case of default, he would undergo seven months more imprisonment.

The court also directed District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 5 lakh to the survivor as compensation.

According to the prosecution, the girl, who was 12 years old then, was raped by the convict multiple times. In August, 2019, the family members of the survivor lodged an FIR with police after the girl became pregnant.

Police had arrested Naik after registering a case under POCSO Act and other relevant sections.