Madhya Pradesh: Alert Passengers Save Woman from Falling Under Moving Train

Indore: A group of alert passengers garnered praise online after they saved a woman from falling under a moving train.

The incident happened at a railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city when the women tried to get aboard a moving train.

CCTV footage of the incident is now going viral across social media platforms.

In the CCTV footage, one can see that as the train take-up speed, and move out of the station, a woman and several other passengers arrive and stand near the train. In the next few seconds, the woman can be seen trying to board the moving train and within a moment she falls off, but thankfully the passengers standing near her pull her up and saved her from falling to death. A railway police official can also be seen running towards the accident scene.