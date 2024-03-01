LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinder Price Rises By Rs 25

New Delhi: The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders hiked by Rs 25 with effect from today. The price hike for 19 KG of commercial LPG gas cylinders brings retail rates to a new high.

New rates for commercial LPG cylinders have been released on the IOCL website, which has come into effect from March 1. Now commercial LPG cylinders will be available in Delhi for Rs 1795, while in Mumbai the price will be Rs 1749. At the same time, the price in Kolkata has become Rs 1911.

It is a matter of relief that there has been no change in the price of domestic cylinders. The last time the rates of domestic gas cylinders were changed was in August. The last time their prices were reduced by Rs 200 was on August 30, 2023.

This increase in the price of LPG commercial gas cylinders comes after the government on Thursday decided to increase the price of domestic natural gas. The price of domestic natural gas has been increased to $ 8.17 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu), which was $ 7.85 per mmBtu last month.

Along with commercial LPG cylinders, oil companies have also increased the prices of jet fuel. This increase has been made after four consecutive price cuts. The new increased rates of aviation fuel will also be applicable from today.