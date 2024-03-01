Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth Arrives On Netflix After Controversy

Mumbai: The documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea, who is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora, was released on the OTT platform Netflix after the Bombay High Court rejected a CBI’s petition against its streaming on Thursday.

The docu-series, titled ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth’, delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora and was originally scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 23.

After the CBI moved the court, saying that the documentary might influence the judicial process, the High Court asked the makers of the documentary to hold the release. On Thursday, the court allowed its release as it dismissed the CBI’s petition seeking a stay until the trial in the case is complete.

Bora was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.

Bora was Mukerjea’s daughter from her previous relationship. Her body was burnt in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

The murder came to light in 2015 after Rai revealed the killing following his arrest in another case. Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 and granted bail in May 2022. The other accused in the case, Rai, Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s ex-husband, are also out on bail.