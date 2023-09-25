Low pressure over north Andaman sea and adjoining East-central BoB around September 30

Puri: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman sea and neighborhood around September 29. “A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the north Andaman sea and neighborhood on 29th September.

Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over north Andaman sea & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 Hrs,” IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre stated.

There were reports that a cyclonic storm may develop over the Bay of Bengal during the first week of October, as suggested by some models.International meteorologist of AccuWeather, Jason Nicholls, in a tweet informed about the formation of the cyclone.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not made any prediction in this regard so far.