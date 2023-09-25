Asian Games 2023: GOLD for India Women’s Cricket Team

New Delhi: India women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final to win a gold medal in the ongoing Asian Games 2023. This was India’s second gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss for India and opted to bat first in the final. Opener Shafali Varma was the first to fall, departing with Sugandika Kumari picking up her first wicket of the day. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues then stitched a crucial 73-run stand to get India back in the game.

However, Mandhana fell short of completing her 23rd T20I half-century, being dismissed by Inoka Ranaweera after scoring 46 runs off 45 balls, smashing five boundaries and a solitary six.

India Women successfully defended 116 to beat Sri Lanka Women by 19 runs and win a historic gold medal in cricket. Oshadi Ranasinghe kept Sri Lanka alive for the longest time in chase but her wicket has Sri Lanka with too much to get as they eventually finished on 97.8.

Titas Sadhu orchestrated a dream start with the ball for India women picking up three wickets in two overs and finished with astonoshing figures of 3/6 from 4 overs. At 14/3, Sri Lanka women were lifted by a 36-run partnership between Hasini Perera and Nilakshi de Silva.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad gave India a much-needed breakthrough through the wicket of Perera but the job was done done. India then tightened the screws in the last five overs, keeping their nerves and win the first ever gold medal in cricket for India.