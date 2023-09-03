Low Pressure Over BoB In 48 Hrs; Heavy Rains Forecast For Odisha Till Sept 7

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

According to a special bulletin of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, the current meteorological features indicate that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha during the next five days.

Also, thunderstorms with lightning activity are very likely during the next two days and it is advised to take safe shelter during thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning, the regional Met Centre said.

Weather Warning for the Next Five Days: