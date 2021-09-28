Low Pressure Area
Low Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal Becomes Well Marked

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: The Low Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal became more marked and lies as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over the same region. said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid­tropospheric levels, the Met centre added.

