Low Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal Becomes Well Marked

Bhubaneswar: The Low Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal became more marked and lies as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over the same region. said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.
The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto midtropospheric levels, the Met centre added.
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) September 28, 2021