Commisionerate Police Nabs MBA Graduate For Duping Jewellery Stores

Bhubaneswar: Commisionerate police on Tuesday nabbed an MBA graduate from Kolkata for allegedly cheating jewellry shop owners through fake online transactions.

The accused has been identified as Rajiv Prabhas Gupta (37), a resident of Mumbai. Police have also seized gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh.

Acting on a complaint filed by one jwellary owner in Khurda’s Tamando area, Police Special Squad launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

On being informed that the accused would reach Kolkata Airport from Imphal on Monday evening, cops along with the special squad proceeded to Kolkata and arrested Gupta from Kolkata airport.

Police said that the fraudster used to visit different jewellery shops all over India and was purchasing gold, silver, and other jewelleries worth Rs 1 lakh in every case.

“After purchasing the jewelleries the fraudster would ask to make the payment online and was asking the UPI details of the shop and was initially was transferring Rs 10 to the owner with pretension to check whether the payment is going to the correct account or not,” an official said.

“Once he gained the confidence of the shop owner he would prepare a fake screenshot of 1 lakh in his mobile which would show payment successful, but this will not reflect in the account of the shop owner. Then the fraudster would tell him that there must be network issues for which the payment is not getting reflected. From appearance he looks decent and affluent which gives him the privilege to create confidence in the mind of the shop owner and the fraudster an opportunity to escape,” the official added.

“After committing the fraud in Bhubaneswar, Gupta’s next target was a jewellery store in Puri where he committed a similar offence using the same modus operandi. Meanwhile, he has been forwarded to the court and further investigations are underway,” the official further added.