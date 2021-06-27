Lightning Strikes Leave Three Dead, 8 Injured In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as three persons were killed while five persons critically injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Odisha on Sunday afternoon.

In Rayagada district, a farmer couple was killed after lightning struck them while they were returning from the field at Kerandiguda village.

The deceased were identified as Bursha Minikia and his wife Rami Minikia. In this incident, Minikia’s son and daughter-in-law were critically injured and admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One Kanhu Charan Sahu was killed and three others were critically injured in a lightning strike at Raipur village under the Ghasipura police limit in Keonjhar.

As per available reports, the lightning struck them while they took shelter under a tree when thunder followed by rain came up while they were preparing paddy seedlings in their fields. While Sahu died on the spot, others became critical following the lightning strike.

In Koraput district, three people were critically injured after struck by lightning at Sipaiput village in Potangi Block.