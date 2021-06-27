Mayurbhanj: One Held For Being Involved In Series Loot Case

Mayurbhanj: Police have arrested a person for allegedly looting shops at Mahuladiha village in Mayurbhanj. The accused has been identified as Ganeswar Munda, a native of Bhadrak.

As per reports, the accused have looted at least four shops a few days ago in Mahuladiha. Following this, the shop owners lodged a complaint regarding the thefts.

Acting on the complaints, Mahuldiha police launched a probe and managed to nab the accused. A case was registered about the same and the accused has been forwarded to court.