Auction of 15 major mines & 16 minor mineral blocks in Odisha soon: Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has benefited more since the central government introduced a new mining policy in 2015. Minister of Mines Prafulla Mallick said this at a press conference after Odisha received the Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar first prize for the best-performing state in taking initiatives in the exploration, auction and operationalisation of mines.

Minister Mallick said the auction process for 36 mineral blocks had been completed so far. The i3MS Application has been set up for mining and mapping based on 5T Initiatives. Soon, 15 major mines and 16 minor mineral blocks will be auctioned, the Minister added.

This year, the total production of minerals is 107.546 million tonnes. Similarly, 100.612 million tonnes have been transported, which accounts for only 50 per cent of the country’s iron ore demand.

In the financial year 2020-21, the mining revenue was Rs 13,791 crore, while in 2021-22, the mining revenue was Rs 49,530 crore. So far this year, Rs 11.8 crore of revenue has been collected which is 21.78 per cent of the previous year.

Notably, Odisha received the Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar first prize for the best-performing state in taking initiatives in the exploration, auction and operationalisation of mines. It carries a Rs 3 crore prize money. The state mines minister, Prafulla Mallick, received the award from Union home minister Amit Shah and coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi during the 6th National Conclave of Mines and Minerals in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh was adjudged second in the category, while Karnataka stood third. The Rashtriya Khanij Vikas Puraskar was given away for the first time in three different categories. Odisha received the second prize (Rs 2 crore cash) in Category II, in which MP stood first and Maharashtra came third. CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated the state steel and mines department for the feat.