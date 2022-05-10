Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Updated With AMD Ryzen 6000 Processors

New Delhi: Lenovo has refreshed the Yoga AIO 7 – the 27-inch all-in-one desktop PC with a screen rotatable screen – with new processors. The price information for the updated desktop PC has not been revealed by the company. Lenovo launched the Yoga AIO 7 for a first-class computing experience on a desktop workstation in January last year.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 was launched in January 2021 with the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. The updated desktop will be powered by AMD’s Ryzen 6000 processors with optional AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics. The company has not yet revealed the price of the updated Yoga AIO 7. The desktop cost $ 1,599 (approximately 1,17,300 Rs.) At launch.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 will come with a 27-inch 4K IPS DCI-P3 narrow bezel display and the screen rotates 90 degrees. The Yoga AIO 7 runs on Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro. The PC has 16GB/32GB LPDDR5 memory options and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options.

As mentioned earlier, the updated Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 model will be powered by AMD’s Ryzen 6000 processors with optional AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics featuring AMD RDNA 2 architecture. The desktop will also feature dual JBL speakers 5W to minimize distortion.

Users will be able to increase audio and screen size by plugging it into the Yoga AIO 7’s Type-C port and wirelessly stream their smartphone screens to the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7. The PC is equipped with a removable 5M IR camera.