Weight-Free Exercises To Tone Your Arms

New Delhi: Every girl wants toned arms. The arms themselves primarily include the following major muscles. Some of these exercises can be done with weights if you want to up the intensity.

Plank Tap

Start in a high plank with your palms flat, hands shoulder-width apart, shoulders stacked directly above your wrists, legs extended behind you, and your core and glutes engaged. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder while engaging your core and glutes to keep your hips as still as possible. Do the same thing with your left hand to your right shoulder. That’s 1 rep. Continue, alternating sides. To make this easier, try separating your legs a little more.

Side Plank

Lie on your right side with your right hand directly underneath your right shoulder. Extend your legs and stack your left foot on top of your right, and then squeeze your abs and glutes to lift your hips off the floor. Extend your left hand straight up toward the ceiling. Hold here for a set amount of time.

Forearm Plank Reach Out

Start in a forearm plank position, with your elbows directly under your shoulders, hands facing forward so your forearms are parallel, core engaged, hips level, and legs extended straight behind you. From this position, reach your right hand forward and tap the floor in front of you. Return your right hand to your starting position, and then reach forward with your left hand to tap the floor in front of you. Continue to alternate sides as you focus on keeping your hips steady throughout. Make it easier: If this exercise feels too challenging, take your feet wider than hip-width apart. The wider your feet, the easier the move should be.

Plank Up-Down

Start in a high plank with your palms flat, hands shoulder-width apart, shoulders stacked directly above your wrists, legs extended behind you, and your core and glutes engaged. Place your feet hip-width apart. Lower your left arm so that your forearm is on the floor. Then, do the same with your right so that you’re in a forearm plank. Reverse to return to a high plank. That’s 1 rep. As you move, keep your hips as still as possible. To make this easier, try widening your legs a little more.

Push-Up