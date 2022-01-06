Lenovo Launches 3 New Yoga 2-in-1 Laptops, 3 Q-series Monitors, Computer Peripherals 

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched three new Yoga laptops and three Q-Series monitors at CES 2022 Seventh Generation Yoga 2-in-1 laptops include the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Yoga 7, and Yoga 6. Lenovo’s three monitors, on the other hand, include the Lenovo Q27h-20, Lenovo Q27q-20, and Lenovo Q24i-20. Lenovo’s Q-series monitors feature ultra slim bezels on three sides.

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 Price, Availability

Launched at CES 2022, the Lenovo Yoga 9i will start at $ 1,399 (approximately Rs. 1.04 lakh). The Lenovo Yoga 7i will retail for 16 899 (approximately Rs. 66,900) for the 16-inch display type, while its 14-inch display variant will be available for $ 949 (approximately Rs. 70,600). The Lenovo Yoga 6 will start at $ 749 (approximately Rs. 55,700). Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptops will be available in the US from Q2 2022. There is no word yet on their launch in India.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes in two display sizes – 14-inch and 16-inch

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 features

All three Lenovo Yoga convertible laptops – which also fold to mimic the tablet – will run Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The Lenovo Yoga 9i 4K sports a 14-inch screen with OLED panel with 400 nits peak brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The Lenovo Yoga 6 has a 13.3-inch full HD + IPS display with 300 nits peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB color gamut. Both laptops have 60Hz refresh rate and 16:10 ratio.

The 16-inch display variant of the Lenovo Yoga 7i features a 2.5K IPS LCD display with 100-percent sRGB color gamut and 60Hz refresh rate, while the 14-inch display variant of the Lenovo Yoga 7i has a 2.8K IPS display with 100-percent DCI. P3 color gamut and 90Hz refresh rate. Both displays have 400 nits peak brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, low blue light authentication, Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR 400 support.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Yoga 9i and Lenovo Yoga 7i are featured up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1260P ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs. Lenovo Yoga 6 gets AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor. All laptops come with up to 16GB LPDDR5 and LPDDR4x RAM. However, the 16-inch display variant of the Lenovo Yoga 7i offers up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They all get SSDs up to 1TB.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Yoga 9i include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Type-A port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 14-inch display variant of the Lenovo Yoga 7i has the above connectivity options with HDMI 2.0 port and microSD card slot. The 16-inch display variant has two USB Type-A ports and an SD card slot. Lenovo Yoga 6 offers all of the above connectivity options except Bluetooth.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i has two woofer and tweeters each from Bowers and Wilkins and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Lenovo Yoga 7i gets four speakers with Dolby Atmos, while the Lenovo Yoga 6 gets two forward facing speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Yoga 9i is 16.5 mm thick and weighs about 1.48 kg. The 16-inch display variant of the Yoga 7i is 19.2mm thick and weighs 1.9kg, while the 14-inch display variant is 17.35mm thick and weighs about 1.4kg. The Yoga 6 measures 18.25 mm and weighs 1.38 kg.

Lenovo packs a 75Whr battery in the Yoga 9i, a 100Whr battery in the 16-inch Yoga 7i, a 71Whr battery in the 14-inch Yoga 7i and a 59Whr battery in the Yoga 6. All laptops support fast charging.