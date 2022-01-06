Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Salute’ Selected For Rotterdam International Film Fest 

New Delhi: Dulquer Salmaan starrer film ‘Salute’ has been selected for the 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam ahead of the theatrical release.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute marks Dulquer’s first collaboration with the filmmaker and writers Bobby and Sanjay, who have previously delivered audience favourites such as Mumbai Police and Traffic.

Talking about the film, it features Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a police officer for the first time, marks the first collaboration of the actor with Rosshan Andrews and Bobby-Sanjay. The investigative drama also stars Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Alancier Lopez, Lakshmi Gopalaswami and Saniya Iyappan among others.

Salute is being projected as a pan-Indian movie after the huge success of Dulquer’s last movie Kurup. The movie is produced by Dulquer’s production company Wayfarer Films.