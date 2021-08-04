Latest TallyPrime Version Promises Seamless Connected E-way Bill Experience & Personalized Business Reporting

Bhubaneswar: Tally Solutions, India’s leading business management software provider introduced the latest version of TallyPrime- a convenient one-stop solution for e-way bill generation with connected services. The solution will allow businesses to easily generate e-way bill instantly for the movement of goods.It will eliminate the need to manage multiple systems and data across multiple systems and will ensure that the entire workflow – generation, cancellation, completion, delay, can be managed directly from the software. Thereby, enabling business to become more compliant and reduce the cost of compliance at the same time.

The software also provides comprehensive set of reports by tracking all the related activities in diverse scenarios that may arise during the lifecycle of an e-way bill. Commenting on the launch, Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions said, “With the unification of the tax regime in GST, there have been several efforts taken to make compliance easier for businesses. Despite this, there has been a rising ‘cost of compliance’ owning to the numerous things required to be compliant, including the necessity to interact with multiple systems. With seamless connected capabilities in this latest version of TallyPrime, we intend to simplify compliance and reduce the cost of compliance for small and medium businesses across the country so they can get back to work confidently. Our teams have worked extensively to bring this fully connected capability which is completely secure and private.”

According to the GST portal, approx. 1 crore e-way bills were generated in the state of Odisha in financial year 20-21. However, maximum businesses are still generating this manually or via the NIC portal making the entire process cumbersome. With the launch of this latest version of TallyPrime,

Tally will be hosting several virtual events in association with renowned chartered accountants’ and GSTPs to familiarize the businesses on the importance of automation. The team will also be hosting virtual events for SMEs to assist themon automating their e-way bill generation and business operations as whole. With an ecosystem of 300+ partners in the state, Tally aims to reach out to maximum SMEs in every city and district to support them in their journey towards automation.

The latest version has also increased the power of TallyPrime’s reports, allowing customers to create and save personalised views to suit the unique requirements of their business. The ‘Save My View’ feature will enable users to save the configurations/settings changed in a report once and be able to access it instantly every single time. Additionally, to improve the anytime anywhere accessibility of the ‘Tally Reports in Browser’, its experience has been further improved by bringing a consistent content and visual experience across devices.

About Tally Solutions

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd is a pioneer in the business software products industry. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over2 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 6 million users across industries in over 100 countries. The brand has one of the largest partner ecosystem in the country with more than 25,000 partners associated with the company directly to provide seamless and delightful customer experience.