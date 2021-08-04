Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 266 Positive Cases Detected, 226 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 266 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 266 COVID-19 positive cases, 62 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 204 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 226 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 100,873 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,624 are active cases while 97,380 persons have recovered and 848 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.