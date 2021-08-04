Modicare Limited records mammoth sales, witnesses growth of 52% in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Showcasing resilience and ingenuity amid the ongoing pandemic, Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading direct selling companies, has witnessed a growth of 52% in sales in Odisha over the last one year. The company has clocked in a revenue of over Rs 160 crores during the last one year in Odisha and is looking to close this year at Rs 215 crores. This comes at a time when Modicare is celebrating its Silver Jubilee Anniversary.

Launched in 1996, Modicare is the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. Backed by its portfolio of world-class products and strong consultant base, Modicare has grown at a phenomenal pace and its robust success story in Odisha stands as a testimony. Odisha has been among the top three markets for the brand and continues to show a strong growth trajectory.

Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said: “We have completed 25 glorious years and are now focussed on creating a futuristic Modicare. Centred on our core value of Azadi, we pioneered the Direct Selling revolution in India and ushered in a positive change in the lives of the millions of consultants who have joined us. Odisha has consistently been amongst our top three markets since inception and continues to grow at a fast pace. In the last one year, despite the pandemic, Odisha has registered a fantastic growth of 52%. This is due to the unmatched dedication and diligence of our consultants across the state. Our commitment to providing world-class products at value prices has been a big part of our success story. Odisha continues to be an integral part of our growth strategy and will continue to drive business momentum.”

Committed to providing world-class products to its consultants, Modicare has launched over 100 new products in the Nutrition, Health & Wellness, Personal Care and Food &Beverages categories. With an enhanced focus on immunity building, Modicare’s ‘Well’ brand has witnessed an upsurge in demand and today accounts for 30% of the total Modicare business. Strengthening its wellness portfolio, the brand has launched a new range of ‘Sci-Vedic’ products, leveraging the best of Ayurveda and Modern Science. The newly launched products under Sci-Vedic range like Well Chyawanprash, Well Turmeric, Well Amla, Well Tulsi, Well Aloe Vera, Well Ashwagandha, have been doing well in this space.

Modicare Limited has also been adding to its consultant-base in Odisha and helping them in pursuing their dreams and attain Azadi. Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the brand’s consultant base has grown by 66% in the state during the last one year. Modicare has also enabled various digital tools such as ChatbotRoshini, Instant Messaging Catalogue, and the Modicare Online Training Academy, along with the ‘My Modicare Shop’ to help all its consultants navigate through the new normal in an easy and hassle-free manner.