Lata Mangeshkar’s Health Condition Deteriorates Again

New Delhi: The health condition of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has deteriorated again. She has been put on a ventilator and will remain in ICU under doctors’ observation, according to reports.

The legendary singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after testing COVID positive earlier in January this year. The 92-year-old singer was diagnosed with post-COVID-19 induced pneumonia.

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in an over seven-decade career. Some of her most loved tracks are “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya”, and “Tere liye”.