Dakota Johnson to play Madame Web in Spider-man spin-off

New York: Dakota Johnson enjoys a massive fan following ever since she played the role of Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Of Grey. It is one of the most successful franchises that starred Jamie Dornan and Dakota in pivotal roles.

The 32-year-old star is reportedly in talks to play Madame Web in an upcoming Spider-man spin-off.

Though the deal has not been officially finalised, US entertainment media reports said Sony has met with a number of A-list actors but have their sights set on Johnson.

The film about the clairvoyant Madame Web, who uses her psychic abilities to help Spider-man solve and stop crime, is said to already be in development, with S J Clarkson on board to direct.

If realised, Madame Web will be Sony’s first modern comic book adaptation to feature a woman in the title role. The character first made her debut in the 1980s comic The Amazing Spider-man #210.